Southampton manager Ivan Jurić reacted to a tough result for his side, as a late Crystal Palace equaliser denied his side a deserved three points.

Paul Onuachu scored his second goal in as many games on 20 minutes after a well orchestrated Saints move, which looked to be enough for the victory.

Palace grabbed a point through substitute Matheus França two minutes into eight added on, leaving Jurić with a bittersweet feeling.

"It's a really cruel ending because everybody [thinks] we're controlling the game, that we are good and it's really a pity not to win this game," he said. "I'm really sorry for the guys because they deserved the victory today, to win the match, but the performance, I'm very satisfied with the performance.

"We controlled the match, in every moment. When we go to press, we press and we steal the ball and when we are low block and waiting a little bit we are tough, we are good. I think in both of these situations we were good. We did some really good things moving the ball, I think we can do it much better, we do some stupid mistakes in the middle, we can do it better in some moments and we will work to get better in the next game.

"[The fans] are great, they are always with us, I'm sorry even for them now because they deserve a victory but I'm sure that we will repeat this performance again. It's important that the guys are fighting, that they train well, we change some things tactically and it seems that they are feeling better in this way and I think we have to prepare every match like we prepared this one."