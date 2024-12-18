Southampton’s run in the Carabao Cup ended at the quarter-final stage, as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool on a wet and windy night at St Mary’s.

First-half goals from Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott set the visitors on their way and, although Saints responded in the second half through Cameron Archer’s strike, they could not complete what would have been a rousing comeback.

Under-21s boss Simon Rusk, who was taking interim charge following the departure of Russell Martin a few days earlier, made three changes from the team that started against Spurs on Sunday, as James Bree, Nathan Wood and Archer came in, with Kamaldeen dropping to the bench, while Kyle Walker-Peters and the suspended Adam Armstrong missed out.

Interim manager Simon Rusk ahead of the game against Liverpool (Photo: Matt Watson)

With the game being played in challenging conditions, there were little in the way of chances for either side in the early stages, with the first shot of the game not arriving until the 15th minute, and even then Núñez was way off target from 20 yards out.

Saints had an opportunity of their own on the break five minutes later, but it ended with Tyler Dibling racing into the right side of the box and sending a low shot straight at Liverpool keeper Caiomhin Kelleher.

It didn’t feel like a goal was coming at either end, but the breakthrough was nonetheless made by the visitors in the 24th minute.

Jarell Quansah’s ball forward from halfway looked like it was over-hit, but it deflected off Jan Bednarek, looped into the air and allowed Núñez to run clean through, and he then finished calmly past Alex McCarthy to give Liverpool the lead.

Their advantage was soon doubled too, as, eight minutes later, Elliott took an angled pass from Cody Gakpo on the edge of the box and struck a low shot past McCarthy with the aid of a slight nick off Ryan Manning’s foot.

It would have been 3-0 on 36 minutes, but for a fine save from McCarthy, as he dived low to his left to turn Alexis Mac Allister’s first-time shot, which was destined for the bottom corner, round the post.

Tyler Dibling had Southampton's best chance of the first half (Photo: Matt Watson)

That proved to be it for the first half, as Saints made it to the break without further damage.

They then grabbed a lifeline in the game moments before the hour mark, as Archer halved the deficit with a well-taken goal.

There was some fortune in the build-up, as a Mateus Fernandes pass that was aimed in the opposite direction smashed into the face of Wataru Endo at close range, sending the ball spinning to Archer down the inside left. And he made the most of the opportunity, driving into the box then cutting back onto his right foot, before firing a wicked shot into the far corner to make it 2-1.

Cameron Archer scores for Saints (Photo: Matt Watson)

Little more than 60 seconds later, Archer almost made it 2-2.

Yuki Sugawara, on as a substitute only moments earlier, fizzed in a wonderful ball from deep on the right, with Archer getting a run on the Liverpool defence and sticking out a foot to divert the ball towards the far corner, only for Kelleher to make an excellent diving save. Another Sugawara cross immediately afterwards found Fernandes at the back post, but his shot after chesting it down was deflected behind by Quansah.

Saints were suddenly sensing a comeback and they continued to put Liverpool under pressure, with Rusk then sending on Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen in place of Archer and Flynn Downes for the final stages.

The pair almost linked up for an equaliser seven minutes from time, but Onuachu couldn't quite make the right contact on his teammate's low delivery from the left.

Two further changes would follow, as Ben Brereton Díaz and Adam Lallana came on for Jan Bednarek and Joe Aribo, with Saints pushing for the equaliser that would take the tie to penalties.

They were aggrieved at Quansah denying what they thought was an opportunity to get one, as it looked like he pulled Fernandes down as he attempted to run onto a ball in behind, but referee Simon Hooper dismissed the claims.

It meant that, despite their best efforts, the leveller would not come and it was Liverpool who instead advanced to the last four of the competition.

Southampton: McCarthy (captain), Bree (Sugawara 60), Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek (Brereton Díaz 84), Wood, Manning, Downes (Kamaldeen 73), Aribo (Lallana 84), Dibling, Fernandes, Archer (Onuachu 73).

Unused substitutes: Lumley, Edwards, Amo-Ameyaw, Fraser.

Goals: Archer (59’).

Booked: Downes.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold (captain) (Chiesa 46), Endo, Quansah, Gomez (Tsimikas 46), Morton, Nyoni (Danns 86), Elliott, Mac Allister (McConnell 63), Gakpo (Jota 63), Núñez.

Unused substitutes: Jaros, Nallo, Ngumoha, Norris.

Goals: Núñez (24’), Elliott (32’).

Booked: Elliott, McConnell.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Attendance: 26,503.