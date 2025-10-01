Published:
LEVEL1

Ready, set, play – book your battles in LEVEL1 now

Written by
SFC Media
The countdown is on. LEVEL1 is opening its doors on Friday 10th October – and you can lock in your spot right now.

Book It. Beat Them. Brag Later.

Our brand-new website is live, and bookings are officially open. No faff, no queuing, just pick your game, grab your mates, and secure your slot before someone else does.

Follow the Fun.

We’re firing up on Instagram and Facebook, serving sneak peaks, behind-the-scenes chaos and first-look action shots. Think of it as your backstage pass to everything LEVEL1.  

Why Now?

Because opening week is going to be massive. Spaces are limited, rivalries are already brewing, and you don’t want to be the one who is left scrolling instead of scoring.  

So, what’s the play? 

  • Head to the website 

  • Lock in your booking 

  • Rally your crew 

  • Then follow us on socials to stay ahead of the game 

This is LEVEL1. This is where the bragging rights begin.  

