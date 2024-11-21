Southampton duo Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek are both set to miss "a number of weeks" with injuries picked up during the international break.

Neither player has missed a minute in the Premier League since Ramsdale's first outing in Saints colours at Brentford in August.

The England keeper left the camp before playing a game in order to further his treatment, whilst Bednarek had to be withdrawn at half time of Poland's Nations League defeat to Portgual last Friday.

"They’ll both be out for this weekend and a number of weeks," confirmed manager Russell Martin. "Aaron [Ramsdale] has had an operation on his finger, he’ll hopefully be back this side of Christmas.

"Janny B, we spoke really quickly after the game. He was really worried about his knee injury. Thankfully the injury is not as significant as we fear, hopefully a week or two before Aaron.

"They’ve been two of our best players all season. Of course it will affect the team and how it looks but others need to step in and take their opportunity."

There are some returning faces following the break, with Martin confirming: "Ryan Fraser and Kamaldeen are back properly now. Everything else is pretty much the same."