Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Simon Parker revealed a positive team news update ahead of Saturday's clash with Portsmouth, as his squad nears full health to start the new year.

With Saints preparing to begin 2026 in front of a record Women's south coast derby attendance, they will be doing so with an almost-complete cohort of players to choose from after the winter break.

"Apart from Kiera [Sena] with her illness, and Emma Harries with her long-term hip injury and surgery, we're in a good place with everyone." Parker shared.

"They have all come back in good shape [after Christmas], it's good to have that break to rest and recover and take some time off, but they've also worked hard during it on their own time and it's been a strong week to return to.

"Meg [Collett], who was on modified minutes before is now all good, and Maz [Maria Edwards] with her concussion is also okay.

Then also Browny [Rachel Brown], who is coming back from her ACL injury, has been progressing with her training and we're hoping that we can get her in the squad too, so we're in a great place."

Touching on the long-awaited return for right-back Rachel Brown, Parker added that - regardless of any potential playing time - her involvement in the build up to Saturday's game has provided a boost for the squad.

"It's great to have her back, it's been a long journey for her so to have her in full training now is great not only for her, of course, but for the group who have supported her through the whole recovery process.

"Yes she's able to be back in the squad, but whether she features or not she still adds something to the group off the pitch which has been a nice lift for everyone this week."

