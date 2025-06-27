The world-famous Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this July as the world’s fastest cars race for the title. We’ll be screening all the action live from The Dell on Sunday 6th July.

Join us in The Dell for special offers, drinks and all the action from our in-house and garden screens. The main event starts at 3pm and features British stars racing for the win, including George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman, and Lando Norris.

Arrive early to secure your table and ensure the best seat in the house. Want a guaranteed seat? Bookings are now open!

Book now