Queens Park Rangers (A) sold out

Saints take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Wednesday 5th November at 7.45pm. We have now sold out our full allocation of 1,760 tickets.

We took the full allocation offered to us, and due to very high demand, we have now sold out. We want to take the time to thank our fans for the phenomenal support.

Travel

Official coach travel can be booked for £25 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium 3:00 pm

Eastleigh 3:15 pm

Winchester 3:30 pm

Fleet 4:00 pm

Missed out?

Tickets are now available for all Season Ticket holders and Members for our upcoming away game as Saints take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 25th October at 3pm. We have received an initial allocation of 2,184 tickets.

Blackburn (A) Tickets

