Saints in the Great War tells the story of what more than 200 of Southampton’s footballers did in the First World War.

Written by David Bull and Gary Chalk this new book from Hagiology Publishing is a must for supporters with an interest in the history of the football club and its players. Its detailed coverage of players’ experiences both at home and abroad make it a unique addition to the literature on British football at war.

Players arrived at The Dell from clubs nationwide to play as “guests” under the special war-rules of 1915/19. Southampton’s location made it well-placed to attract those players, from the pre-embarkation training camps on Winchester Downs and Salisbury Plain to the forts and castles guarding the coast, and, most notably, the boilermakers in the Woolston shipyards.

Leon Burton, club tour guide, said: “Hagiology publications have become an essential part of my life. Saints in the Great War is a comprehensive addition to my collection, with so many fresh anecdotes to add to my tour talks.”

Supporter, Alan Horton, said: “This book is a wonderful addition to my Hagiology library, and I would highly recommend Saints fans of all ages to order a copy, so as to understand how far our club has come from a time when players and fans alike gave their lives so that we can enjoy our football club today.”

