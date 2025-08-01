Pukka named Official Pie Supplier

We're delighted to announce Pukka as our new Official Pie Supplier, bringing "the people's pie" to St Mary’s Stadium from the 2025/26 season onward.

This exciting new partnership will see Pukka’s iconic range of pies served throughout the concourse areas and fan zones on matchdays, offering fans the perfect bite to enjoy as they cheer on the Saints. In addition, there will be a bespoke Pukka branded catering kiosk installed in the Chapel Stand concourse. Saints Foundation will also benefit from 500 Pukka products donated to support charitable causes in our community.

Founded in 1963, Pukka has grown to become renowned for its unbeatable taste. The brand already has a strong presence in stadiums and arenas across the country and is now bringing that passion for pies to the south coast.

Greg Baker, our Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re always looking to enhance the matchday experience for our fans, and offering great food is a vital part of that. So, we're incredibly excited to partner with Pukka, a recognised industry leader with a strong presence across English football stadiums. We look forward to seeing our fans enjoy their famous pies at St Mary's.”

Cameron Gilchrist, Sector Manager Sport & Stadia at Pukka, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering with a club as prestigious and rich in history as Southampton. Providing fans with memorable moments is what Pukka does best whether this be on or off the pitch. The St Mary's faithful will now be able to enjoy the full range of Pukka’s full on flavour pies over the coming seasons. Be sure to check out the new Pukka branded kiosk next time fans enter the stadium"

Fans can look forward to enjoying Pukka pies at all home fixtures, starting from this weekend's pre-season friendly against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Competition Time

To celebrate the launch of our new partnership, we will be running a competition for fans to win a season's worth of pies* at our friendly against Brighton & Hove Albion. All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is purchase a Pukka Pie from one of our catering facilities at St Mary's Stadium on 2nd August 2025 and check the bottom for a gold sticker. If you're lucky enough to buy one of our winning pies with a gold sticker on the bottom, you will find information on how to redeem your prize on the sticker.

*Full Terms & Conditions apply