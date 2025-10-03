Preston North End (H) on sale to all fans

All fans can now purchase their ticket for our home fixture against Preston North End on Saturday 1st November at 3pm.

As Preston North End come to the south coast, don't miss your opportunity to get behind the team and help them build some momentum. Bring friends, family and noise! Every voice matters so get your tickets now and be apart of it.

Prices start from just £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used.

All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on this Category C fixture. All Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone.

Swansea (H) tickets still available

Will Still's Saints will take on Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 12.30pm.

Group Bookings - Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for any fixtures at St Mary’s – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% or 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets. Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

