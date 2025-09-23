Four more home matches on sale to Members now

Members can now purchase a further four matches at St Mary's through their exclusive priority window.

From 9.30am on Tuesday 23rd September, Saints Members will be able to purchase the following four matches.

Sheffield Wednesday | Saturday 8th November 3pm KO | Adults from £25.00 and Juniors from £15.00

Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City | Tuesday 25th November 8pm KO | Adults from £30.00 and Juniors from £20.00

Saints Members will receive £5 off their ticket during their exclusive priority window.

Leicester City

Birmingham City | Saturday 6th December 3pm KO | Adults from £30.00 and Juniors from £20.00

Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion | Tuesday 9th December 7.45pm KO | Adults from £20.00 and Juniors from £10.00

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used.

All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on this Category C fixture. All Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone

West Bromwich Albion

If you are not a member and would like to secure your seat for the upcoming games, you can take a look at one of our available hospitality lounges for Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and all the remaining home fixtures this season. From the Saints Bar to the Halo, there is a package to suit every need.

Book Hospitality

Last chance for Middlesbrough tickets

Tickets are still available for our upcoming league match against Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September at 3pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Middlesbrough Tickets