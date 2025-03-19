Premier League Primary Stars go around the World

Our Premier League Primary Stars team has taken their lessons from Primary Schools across Southampton to India and China with the Premier League and the British Council.

The Premier League and the British Council are currently working together in China, India, and South Africa to develop the skills of educators to inspire children and young people to be active and develop essential life skills.

Nick Perchard, Director of Community at the Premier League said: "The Premier League is committed to sharing its success by helping to develop the game and communities around the world.

"Working in partnership with the British Council and other local organisations, we are determined that the positive social impact of Premier League football is felt well beyond the game itself, supporting community leaders to positively impact individuals who need us."



Beth Norman and Connor Richards from our Premier League Primary Stars team were chosen to represent Saints Foundation, Southampton Football Club, and the Premier League sharing their knowledge and insights from supporting teachers in Southampton.

The Premier League and the British Council work together to create positive change in schools and communities around the world, strengthening connections between the UK and other countries.

Mike Dixon, our Educations Project Manager, said: "We are so proud of the work our Premier League Primary Stars team do in local Southampton primary schools, and that the Premier League has trusted them to take that work around the world. Both Beth and Connor are excellent representatives for Saints Foundation, Southampton Football Club, and the Premier League."

For further information on the Premier League's work with the British Council, please visit British Council Premier League Partnership.