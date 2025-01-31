Premier League helps celebrate football's Community Champions

Clubs across Premier League, EFL and National League celebrate local heroes to showcase impact of investment at all levels of game.

Over the next two weeks, the Premier League and clubs will be celebrating "More Than A Game", which highlights the positive impact of Premier League investment into communities and all levels of football.

Premier League success means unprecedented financial support is distributed across the leagues and into communities.

The League is investing £1.6billion into wider football, the grassroots game and communities between 2022 and 2025.

This includes funding for community projects run by 164 professional and non-league clubs, supporting people of all ages who need it most, as well as providing much-needed funding to non-league, grassroots and women’s clubs to enhance stadium facilities for players and fans.

"More Than A Game" will be visible at all Premier League matches between 1-16 February. During this time, more than 100 clubs across the Premier League, EFL and National League will celebrate their Community Captain, someone at the heart of the club’s Premier League-funded programmes who deserves recognition for their contribution to the game and society.

We all feel it.



Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “The sustained success of the Premier League and its popularity around the world enables unprecedented support for the wider game and communities.

“We are really proud of our long-standing investment in all levels of the game, including grassroots, non-league and women’s and girls’ football. We are committed to continuing this support to improve the experience for everybody involved.

“Over the next fortnight, we will be highlighting the incredible impact of the community programmes we fund that are delivered by clubs throughout the football pyramid. This also provides an opportunity to celebrate some of the unsung heroes who are involved in this work and make a huge difference to the lives of those they support week-in, week-out.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Premier League Stadium Fund and the Football Foundation. To date, the Premier League has invested more than £207million into improving the grounds of English Football League, National League and Women’s Pyramid clubs via the Premier League Stadium Fund.

The League has also co-funded over £1.2billion of investment along with The Football Association and Government into grassroots facilities through the Football Foundation.

More than 74,000 grants have been distributed, including the construction or improvement of over 13,700 grass pitches and 1,200 3G pitches.