Predict the score and win a signed Saints shirt!

Predict the Score, sponsored by Kinetic Games, is back on the Southampton FC app this season, giving you the chance to test your football knowledge and win a signed 2026/27 Saints shirt.

Make your prediction for each of our Men's First Team games by visiting the fixture’s Match Centre in the app. Entries will remain open until kick-off, so make sure your score is locked in before the match gets under way.

Points earned will count towards the overall season leaderboard, with monthly and seasonal prizes up for grabs.

You can check your position in the leaderboard by opening your profile in the Southampton FC app.

How to play

Within the Southampton FC app, visit the Match Centre for the next fixture and submit your score prediction before kick-off.

Remember to play across as many matches as possible to give yourself the best chance of climbing the leaderboard.

More prizes this season

The full Predict the Score competition runs alongside Predict the Line-Up, with fans will be able to compete for monthly prizes, including signed shirts, as well as the season-long prize of a 2027/28 Season Ticket.

Monthly winners

We've already had two winners this season. Fancy adding your name to the list? Get your next prediction in today!

August: Paul Davey

September: John Boylan