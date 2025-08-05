Play Football at the Southampton FC Training Ground

Our Soccer Schools are available to book for the Summer Holiday across Hampshire, including the return of our popular Training Ground sessions.

Make the school holidays one to remember at our Southampton FC Soccer Schools.

On our courses, kids will get to learn, train and play football at the best venues across Hampshire. At our Soccer Schools, they will:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

We welcome boys and girls aged 5-13 to come along and have fun playing football.

Our locations include Southampton, Romsey, Winchester and our unmissable Training Ground Soccer Schools, giving your youngster the opportunity to play at the Southampton FC Training Ground, taking to the same pitch as their footballing heroes!

