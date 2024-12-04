5-13 year old's will get to kick a ball on the same pitch as their footballing heroes this Christmas!

We have added two new dates to our Training Ground Soccer School courses this Christmas, giving your youngster more chances to play at the Southampton FC Training Ground this Christmas holiday.

Sign your child up to our Training Ground courses on 2nd or 3rd January and make sure they have a New Year's they will never forget!

At our Training Ground courses, your child will...

Learn, train and play on the same pitch as the Southampton FC Academy and Men's and Women's first team men's and women's teams.

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini-tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

We also have more dates throughout Christmas, click the link below and sign your youngster up today. Hurry, spaces are selling fast!

We also have a host of courses available to book at venues across Hampshire:

Deer Park School - Sika Avenue, Botley, Southampton SO30 2HT

Wildern Leisure Centre, Wildern Ln, Hedge End, Southampton SO30 4EJ

Winchester City FC - Hillier Way, Winchester SO23 7SU

Mountbatten School - Whitenap Ln, Romsey SO51 5SY

Twyford School - Twyford, Winchester SO21 1NW

Walhampton School - Lymington SO41 5ZG

