Our popular on-the-pitch Soccer Schools has returned for this season. For ages 2-4 and 5-13, your child can step onto the same Premier League pitch as their footballing heroes!

Does your youngster dream of playing at St Mary's?

On 28th May 2025, they will have the chance to play at the prestigious St Mary's Stadium, home to Southampton FC.

As part of our popular Soccer Schools programme, kids will have the opportunity to walk out of the tunnel onto the pitch, and follow in the footsteps of their favourite Saints players.

Our 90 minute course is open to any future Saints superstars or mega fans aged from 5 -13 and includes lots of matches and tournaments on the pitch, the tunnel walk out, as well as a tour of players changing rooms.

We also have Saints Tots courses taking place for ages 2 - 4. This will be a memorable introduction to football and a great experience for parent and child as you can take to the pitch with your little one.

