Pitch Hire 2025: The Main Stage at St Mary’s Stadium

Step onto the hallowed turf of Southampton FC and experience the thrill of playing on a state-of-the-art pitch in 2025!

From Thursday 29th May to Sunday 8th June, seize the opportunity to create once-in-a-lifetime memories at St Mary’s Stadium. Whether you are planning a corporate event, a friendly showdown with friends, or a football tournament, our exclusive pitch hire packages cater to all.

Imagine walking through the players’ entrance and stepping onto the pitch with a rich history. Each package is designed to make your event truly exceptional, with customisable options to fit your needs.

Exclusive Package Options:

Diamond Hire (12 hours)

Perfect for large-scale events, complete with professional-standard pitch preparation, access to changing rooms and the players’ lounge, use of the dugouts, branding on the stadium screens and more.

Gold Hire (6.5 hours)

Designed for mid-sized events, featuring premium amenities with flexible timings to suit your plans.

Silver Hire (3.5 hours)

A great option for shorter sessions while still enjoying first-class facilities.

Bronze Hire (2 hours)

Ideal for smaller groups, offering a quick but unforgettable taste of St Mary’s magic.

Optional Upgrades

Elevate your experience with medical cover, personalised kits, professional photography and post-match catering options.

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today to follow in the footsteps of Southampton FC legends. Whether it’s scoring the winning goal or hosting an unforgettable event don’t miss this chance to make your dreams a reality.