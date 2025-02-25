Southampton FC Women's Molly Pike has been nominated for the Barclays Women's Championship's February Player and Goal of the Month awards.

In an improved month of performances for Saints, where Remi Allen's side were unbeaten with two hard-fought draws against Newcastle and Bristol City, Pike played a key role back in a more familiar position on the field.

Saints' No. 10 shone in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle as she scored a brace at St Mary's Stadium, taking her tally up to four goals for the season.

Her second strike against the Magpies, a powerful finish into the top corner after she raced onto an inch-perfect through ball from Megan Collett, is also nominated for February's Goal of the Month award.

There are two separate votes for the awards, with both ending on Friday 28 February at 10am, with the official announcement of the winners set for Tuesday 4th March.

The rest of the February Player of the Month shortlist consists of Shannon Cooke (Birmingham City), Michaela Foster (Durham), and Isobel Goodwin (London City Lionesses).

The remaining Goal of the Month nominees are Shannon Cooke (Birmingham City), Michaela Foster, Beth Hepple (Durham), Shania Hayles (Newcastle), and Charlotte Newsham (Charlton Athletic).