Daniel Peretz praised his team after a third successive clean sheet, but admitted there was frustration Southampton couldn't secure all three points against Bolton.

Despite chances in both halves, Saints rounded off a busy week with a goalless draw at St Mary's, making it seven points from a possible nine.

On the result, the goalkeeper said: "Definitely frustrated. At home, we want to win every game. We were more dominant, but again we were too sloppy.

“We cannot allow ourselves to spend too many minutes getting into the game and wait until the 70th or 80th minute to become more dangerous.

“On the good side, we were also very responsible and clinical in defence. Our defensive game was solid, but again we were too sloppy, so we're frustrated.”

Despite the feelings of frustration, Peretz was quick to praise the work of his defence during a week of not conceding a goal in 270 minutes.

“I think it's a good week, not a very good week. We wanted nine points, but defensively, three clean sheets in one week is amazing.

“The staff worked a lot in the international break to see the small details of what we can do to improve our defensive game.

“It's eleven players defending, not only me and the defenders, so big compliments to the team for that achievement. But again, we wanted to win the game.”