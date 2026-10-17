Previously without a Sky Bet Championship clean sheet all season, Southampton registered their third in a week but were unable to break down a stubborn Bolton Wanderers side at St Mary’s.

Saints had huge chances early and late in the game, with Leo Scienza going close inside the first four minutes before setting up James Bree six minutes from the end, but neither could hit the target on a frustrating afternoon in which top scorer Cyle Larin hobbled off injured in the first half, while Saints were also denied what looked a clear penalty in the second.

The visitors grew into the game as an attacking force, with Daniel Peretz saving crucially from Josh Sheehan late on, but their efforts were enough to end Saints’ perfect Championship home record, which now stands at five wins and a draw from six matches.

Tonda Eckert made six alterations to his side that secured back-to-back 1-0 victories at Norwich in midweek.

Established regulars Bree, Scienza and Larin all returned, while there were also starts for Cameron Bragg, back from a one-match ban, Welington and Tom Fellows.

That meant Zach Abbott, Ryan Manning, Kuryu Matsuki, Samuel Edozie and Lewis Dobbin were all back among the substitutes, while Flynn Downes was not fit to feature after hobbling off midway through the first half at Carrow Road.

Saints should really have been in front inside four minutes. When Finn Azaz’s pass was only half-intercepted, Bree picked up the pieces and drove into the Bolton box, neatly pulling the ball back for Scienza.

With a free shot 12 yards out on his favoured right foot, St Mary’s waited to roar, only for the Brazilian to lift the chance over Gavin Bazunu’s crossbar.

Leo Scienza spurns an early opportunity as former Saints stopper Gavin Bazunu watches on

Eckert would have been pleased with his side’s start. Bragg left Sheehan on the seat of his pants with a delightful turn to set another Saints attack in motion, before Scienza’s skidding shot from a short corner was well held by Bazunu.

Bolton, who won the League One play-offs last season, arrived at St Mary’s with three wins in their last four, including impressive goal-laden victories at Norwich and Wolves, but the visitors were unable to put their hosts under any significant pressure.

When Saints were prised open by Sam Dalby’s pass, Fellows produced a priceless piece of covering to dispossess Gaizka Larrazabal at the vital moment and preserve the deadlock.

Wanderers may have been free-scoring of late, but this was a game lacking goalmouth action.

Fellows’ optimistic effort from distance was blocked before Scienza delivered a teasing left-footed cross from the right that just floated beyond Larin, who collided with Bazunu as he stretched to make contact.

Another Scienza cross seeking Larin resulted in Saints’ top scorer and captain getting in each other’s way as Stephens went for the same ball, but both were flagged offside regardless.

Substitute Lewis Dobbin fires wide from a presentable opening early in the second half

Frustrations grew stronger at the growing number of offsides – seven for Saints in the opening 37 minutes – before Eckert was forced to withdraw his chief goal threat four minutes before the break, as Dobbin replaced the limping Larin up front.

There was a timely reminder for Saints just before the interval that it can only take a moment to fall behind, despite Bolton’s lack of cutting edge for much of the half, as Peretz was called into action for the first time to make an unorthodox save from Thierry Gale’s low shot, before the same player sent the rebound over the bar.

Eckert would have wanted more from his team and duly made his second change at half time, introducing Norwich match-winner Matsuki in place of Fellows.

Buoyed by the first-half stalemate against the side Bolton head coach Steven Schumacher labelled ‘the best team in the league’, the visitors were gaining in confidence.

Xavier Simons tried his luck from 20 yards with a low shot that deflected off Stephens and led to an agonising wait as the ball trickled towards Peretz’s unguarded left-hand post, but thankfully just wide of it.

Without Larin to leave the line, the emphasis was on Dobbin to produce, and the substitute nearly had his moment 12 minutes into the second period.

A brilliant first-time pass from Matsuki with the outside of his left foot outfoxed the Bolton defence, allowing Dobbin to race beyond the backline and take the ball on his chest, but his low shot from the edge of the penalty area just whistled wide.

Then there was controversy as Scienza beat his man and chipped in a cross that definitely struck the raised hand of the sliding Ruben Rodrigues for what would usually be considered a stonewall penalty, but the officials deemed otherwise.

Leo Scienza's cross strikes the hand of Ruben Rodrigues, but no penalty was forthcoming

Back came Bolton as the game opened up, with Peretz tipping over Dalby’s header before Rodrigues pulled a 20-yard shot wide via a slight deflection.

But the clock was ticking down into the last 20 minutes and still no breakthrough. Next Eckert turned to Manning and Edozie in a bid to produce the magic moment, but at the other end an intricate piece of football led to a clear sight of goal for Rodrigues, whose shot was blocked by Stephens.

Wanderers continued to wonder if they could inflict a first home league defeat on Saints since January, with Peretz forced into a point-blank save from Sheehan.

Saints’ best chances were still to come. With 10 minutes to go, Edozie found space to deliver a low cross from the left that was begging to be finished by Dobbin, but the striker steered the chance wide as Bazunu spread himself in front of him.

An even better opportunity would fall the way of Bree four minutes later. This time Azaz opened up the Bolton defence with a threaded pass through for Scienza, who rolled the ball invitingly across goal for Bree, but Saints’ derby match-winner could not repeat those heroics as he opened up his foot and skewed his shot wide from 10 yards.

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Stephens (c), Schlotterbeck, Welington (Manning 73), Ward-Prowse, Bragg (Edozie 73), Fellows (Matsuki 46), Azaz, Scienza, Larin (Dobbin 41).

Subs not used: Long, Wood, Abbott, Jander, Mubama.

Booked: Bragg, Matsuki.

Bolton Wanderers: Bazunu, Stephenson, Toal (c), Brunt, Famewo, Sheehan, Simons (Erhahon 61), Larrazabal (Iling-Junior 87), Itō (Rodrigues 46), Gale (Dong 61), Dalby (Bair 73).

Subs not used: Bonham, Davies, Conway, Hardie.

Booked: Famewo, Brunt, Bair, Stephenson.

Attendance: 29,634.

Referee: Matt Donohue.