A standout performer in Saints’ 3-2 win at Doncaster in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup, Daniel Peretz has reflected on a successful debut.

The Bayern Munich loanee made some important saves as Tonda Eckert’s side hung on to reach the fourth round, after first half strikes from Cameron Bragg, Cameron Archer and Kuryu Matsuki.

Speaking moments after a vital double save in stoppage time, Peretz said: “Emotional. FA Cup, away game, but it’s never easy, but it’s so sweet to win, especially after this kind of game, so I’m happy.

“I’m happy that I could help the team. Every week, every player will have this effect on the team, so I’m happy that I could do it today.

“I think the thing that helped me a lot in the last few months was to just give everything I got every day, and I knew that from the moment it will come back to me and today it came back.

“We have a top group of guys and it was not so easy to settle in so fast and after two days only to have the first game, but there’s nothing better than just go deep in the water and I’m really glad that we had a first win today.”

Saints return to St Mary’s next weekend ahead of back-to-back home games against Hull City and Sheffield United.

Peretz is now ready for a home debut and a first taste of Championship action.

“Really excited,” he said. “I'm a Premier League fan so since I'm really young I've watched the games in the stadium and now I have the right to play in the stadium with the home fans, so I'm really looking forward to meeting them personally in our home games and yes, I'm really looking forward.

“I had some nice welcome from them [at Doncaster] and let's keep pushing together.”