Southampton survived a spirited comeback from League One outfit Doncaster Rovers to reach the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Cameron Bragg’s first senior goal set the tone in a productive first half, with Cameron Archer and Kuryu Matsuki topping up a formidable opening 45 minutes.

In the driving seat, Saints became the passengers after the restart, as Matthew Pearson and Jordan Gibson piled on the pressure with goals before the hour mark.

Setting up a tense conclusion, the visitors hung on to deny Doncaster a late-leveller in what was a dramatic first-ever FA Cup meeting between the two sides.

Facing lower league opposition and searching for a winning formula, Tonda Eckert opted for a change in shape and seven alterations, the headline being a debut for goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

Bayern Munich loanee Daniel Peretz was handed a first start

Deploying a back four in front of him, Elias Jelert and Welington came in for Nathan Wood and Ryan Manning, while Bragg took Caspar Jander’s spot in midfield.

Tom Fellows started further forward than his usual wing-back berth, as Jay Robinson and Matsuki formed the three behind lone striker Archer.

Wearing a commemorative special edition remake of the kit worn for the 1976 FA Cup triumph, Saints began their cup campaign 50 years on in fast fashion.

Just eight minutes were on the clock when Bragg notched his milestone goal, driving forward from midfield before continuing his run into the box to capitalise on Kuryu Matsuki’s shot that was parried back into the path of the 20-year-old.

The early opener settled the visitors, who set about trying to double their advantage and extend their run of winning their last 12 away outings against lower league opposition in the competition.

Eckert’s side didn’t have to wait long, as Archer marked his return to the side with a well-taken goal just past the midway point of the half.

Academy graduate Cameron Bragg opened his Saints account

Wriggling away from a challenge 25 yards out, the striker silkily rolled the ball through the legs of Robbie Gotts before seeing his shot from just inside the box loop into the far corner off of the trailing leg of Jamie Sterry.

Saints’ number 19 was denied a brace by a smart Thimothee Lo-Tutala save minutes later, shortly followed by Matsuki heading a Welington cross wide of the target from 12 yards as the visitors looked to put Donny to the sword.

With all the action at the other end to Peretz’s goal, the debutant remained alert to answer the only question asked of him in the opening 45 minutes, getting a strong left-hand to Jordan Gibson’s 25-yard free-kick that was destined for the back of the net.

Taking the applause of the travelling Saints fans behind him, those in the stands were celebrating a third goal at the other end just before the break.

Matsuki set Fellows into space on the right, beating his man to get to the byline and return the ball to Matsuki, who guided a header back where it came from to leave Lo-Tutala rooted for a second goal of the season.

Matsuki added a third before the break at the Eco-Power Stadium

With temperatures plummeting in Yorkshire, the hosts looked to turn up the heat on Eckert’s side with a goal three minutes after the restart.

Gotts’s in-swinging delivery from a corner caused panic in the box, with Pearson rising highest to head home from inside the six-yard box and galvanise the hosts.

Those in red and white looked inspired in comparison to their opening 45 minute performance, penning those from Hampshire into their own half.

Enjoying a prolonged spell of pressure, Francis Okoronkwo should have added to Saints’ nerves on 56 minutes, instead suffering a moment to forget on his debut.

Perfectly positioned 12 yards out, the striker lashed a strike wide of the target when unmarked, letting off Saints.

The warning wasn’t heeded, however, as just three minutes later Grant McCann’s side moved a step closer to an unlikely comeback with a second.

Starting with a throw-in midway inside the Saints half, Donny moved the ball across the pitch at pace with Owen Bailey eventually setting the ball into the path of Gibson who confidently stroked a shot into the back of the net at Peretz’s near post.

Tom Fellows in action at the Eco-Power Stadium

Needing to change the momentum of the match, Eckert responded by making a double change; Leo Scienza took Robinson’s place while Nathan Wood replaced Jelert as the visitors reverted to their usual five at the back.

As the game ticked into the final quarter-of-an-hour, the familiar face of Billy Sharp took to the field for Donny.

The 39-year-old entered the fray having scored in each of the last two meetings between the two clubs in 2011 and 2012, scoring for Doncaster before a brace for Saints after sealing a move to St Mary’s.

With the headlines waiting for Sharp, they almost went to his teammate Lo-Tutala instead.

Taking too long to clear his lines, his eventual clearance was closed down by substitute Ross Stewart, with the keeper saved his blushes by the ball dropping inches wide of the post to keep Doncaster in it for the closing stages.

As the game ticked into stoppage time there was a sense inside the Eco-Power Stadium the League One outfit would get one final chance, which came in the 95th minute.

A packed 18-yard box jostled for position from a corner, with Owen Bailey heading towards goal, forcing Peretz into a smart double save to push the midfielder’s effort away before instantly doing the same for Sharp’s rebounded header.

The debutants contribution saved Eckert’s side, who were pleased to hear the referee’s full time whistle and claim a first win in seven as well as a spot in the FA Cup fourth round.

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry, Pearson, McGrath (Maxwell 54’), Senior (Robinson 84’), Bailey, Molyneux, Gotts (Hanlan 85’), Gibson (Sharp 76’), Adelakun (Middleton 76’), Okoronkwo.

Unused substitutes: Bryant, Clifton, Grehan, Nixon.

Goals: Pearson (48’), Gibson (59’).

Booked: McGrath, Gotts.

Southampton: Peretz, Jelert (Wood 62’), Harwood-Bellis (c), Quarshie, Welington, Downes, Bragg (Jander 75’), Fellows, Matsuki (Armstrong 87’), Robinson (Scienza 62’), Archer (Stewart 74’).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Stephens, Williams, Akachukwu.

Goals: Bragg (8’), Archer (24’), Matsuki (41’).

Booked: Matsuki, Downes.

Referee: John Busby

Attendance: 7,671