Southampton goalkeeper Daniel Peretz said the opening day will be used "as a reminder" following the defeat at Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Watford led by two-goals at the break, Iker Bravo and Amin Nabizada with the strikes, before Cyle Larin scored his second goal in as many games during the second half.

"We got a reminder of what football is," said the keeper, "losing is also a possibility. We haven't felt that a lot in the last 21 games. But it is what it is, we'll learn from it, see what we can do better. There were also some good points, still 45 games to go, head up, onto the next.

"The game is never lost until the final whistle. We know that and we showed it. We are capable to do anything and we are also so close from drawing or even winning it. Today didn't happen but it's a good lesson for us.

"We can look back and only learn from it. We are not going to blame anyone, it's part of football and everyone makes mistakes. Again, we go on and that's the only way. We saw that spirit that we know in the second half. We are never giving up no matter the result."