Southampton Head Coach Tonda Eckert declared that his side need to "move on" quickly following defeat against Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Saints were beaten 2-1 on the opening day at Vicarage Road, after a pair of first half mistakes were punished by the hosts through Iker Bravo and Amin Nabizada.

A much-improved second half saw Cyle Larin pull a goal back, but the late pressure wasn't enough for Eckert's side who fell to their first league defeat since January almost exactly eight months to the day.

"We didn't give much away over 90 minutes, it's two situations in the first half that come from our own possession." Eckert admitted.

"In the second half, we kept pushing and pushing, directly after the goal that we scored there's a chance to equalise very quickly. Towards the end we had some big chance,so I think, in the end, we deserved more from the game today but it is what it is.

"We need to move on, we have three games at St. Mary's now and I'm sure that we will put some points on the board."

Instantly looking ahead to St Mary's next week, Eckert remained clear in his message that the first home game can provide a perfect opportunity to turn things around.

"Overall, a disappointing result. I still think that there's a lot of positives to take from the performance today, we need to take all of the positives and make sure that we put some points on the board.

"I think the spirit has never been doubted of the players. Obviously, we all had different expectations to come away with points today, it's clear that we take that disappointment with us but we move on. It's not going to shake us off, we go again against Stoke and we make sure we put three points on the board."