Paul Castle Associates complete a double-header of match sponsorships

Our Regional Partner, Paul Castle Associates will complete a hat-trick of match sponsorships this season with our home Premier League match against Fulham.

Today, Saturday 26th April 2025 (3PM), we host Fulham at St Mary's Stadium as we enter the final five fixtures of our 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

We're delighted to have the support of our Regional Partner, Paul Castle Associates, as Match Sponsor for this fixture; their third match sponsorship of the 2025-26 season. Fans attending the match can expect to see Paul Castle Associates branding around a variety of areas at St Mary's Stadium. You can also look forward to an entertaining half-time show, brought to you by Paul Castle Associates.

There's still time for you to join us - tickets are now on general sale.

The UK leader in undertaking Drone Surveys, they have close ties to the South Coast with one of their five regional offices based in Southampton. Our partnership aims to showcase our mutual ambition to be industry leaders in the local area and support the local community.

Find out more about Paul Castle Associates and their expertise in traffic and transport data on their website (here).