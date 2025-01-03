Paul Castle Associates helping us kick off the new year

Our Regional Partner, Paul Castle Associates will be supporting our home match against Brentford as Match Sponsor.

Our 2025 fixture list begins with a home match against Brentford on Saturday 4th January (3PM).

Tickets for this match are sold out, but it may still be possible for you to join us via Ticket Exchange:

Buy via Ticket Exchange

Hoping we can kick off the new year in style, our Regional Partner, Paul Castle Associates will be supporting this fixture as Match Sponsor. Fans attending the match can look forward to a lively half-time show thanks to their support.

Paul Castle Associates became a Regional Partner in December 2023. Last season, they showed their support through a hat-tick of match sponsorships for our fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Watford. Back for more, this match sponsorship is the first of a double-header that will see them sponsor next weekend's FA Cup tie against Swansea City as well.

The UK leader in undertaking Drone Surveys, they have close ties to the South Coast with one of their five regional offices based in Southampton. Our partnership aims to showcase our mutual ambition to be industry leaders in the local area and support the local community.

Find out more about Paul Castle Associates and their expertise in traffic and transport data on their website (here).