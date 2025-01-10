Paul Castle Associates complete a double-header of match sponsorships

Our Regional Partner, Paul Castle Associates will support Sunday's FA Cup fixture as Match Sponsor; their second match sponsorship in as many games to start the 2025 calendar year.

This Sunday 12th January 2025 (4:30PM), our 2024-25 FA Cup campaign gets underway with a 3rd round tie at home against Swansea.

Paul Castle Associates are confirmed as the Match Sponsor for this fixture, which will see them support the on-pitch entertainment at half-time.

There's still time for you to join us - tickets are now on general sale. Click the link below to secure your seat:

Buy Tickets

This will be the second match of the season supported by our Regional Partner, Paul Castle Associates, as Match Sponsor.

The UK leader in undertaking Drone Surveys, they have close ties to the South Coast with one of their five regional offices based in Southampton. Our partnership aims to showcase our mutual ambition to be industry leaders in the local area and support the local community.

Find out more about Paul Castle Associates and their expertise in traffic and transport data on their website (here).