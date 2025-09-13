Parker: "The squad is in a good place" for Palace test

Southampton FC Women's Head Coach Simon Parker remained relaxed about his squad's fitness, ahead of their trip to face Crystal Palace in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday.

Speaking in his team news update ahead of Sunday's trip to the VBS Community Stadium, Saints' Head Coach had little to update in terms of returning players, but did offer a timeline on a couple of absentees.

Chloe Peplow and Ellie Brazil both started in Saints' excellent opening day victory, but were withdrawn at half-time in a pre-managed substitution as they continue to get up to full speed after summer setbacks.

"There's no more updates in regard to other players coming back, but obviously Pep and Ellie [Brazil] are a week further on in their progression and getting back to match fitness." Parker explained.

"The aim is to hopefully give them more minutes, depending on who starts and stuff like that, but the squad seems to be in a good place. We've had a good training week and are looking forward to it."

There was further good news in the week as Aimee Palmer continued her recovery with a return to on-pitch work, and Parker shared how pleasing that was for staff and players alike to see the midfielder's milestone.

"Absolutely [it's a boost], and it will be great to have her back when she's able to join in with team-based sessions as well, she's coming on well and hopefully by the November fixtures she'll be back in so let's see."