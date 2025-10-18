Parker shares updates on eight Saints absentees

Southampton FC Women’s Simon Parker gave an extensive injury update ahead of Sunday’s Subway Women’s League Cup trip to Brighton (2pm BST).

Speaking on his team news ahead of the game against Brighton, the last outing before the first international break of the campaign, Saints' Head Coach gave some timely updates on a number of players at different stages of recovery.

"I mean, we do have a few injuries and stuff like that." Parker confirmed, "it's why in the Portsmouth game we named Ellie Brazil, but that was more for the visual and psychological side of things as she wasn't fit to play and she's still out this week.

"Atlanta [Primus] will be out this week and Pep [Chloe Peplow], but just because it's an opportunity to rest them."

The club confirmed yesterday that striker Emma Harries will be sidelined for several months after surgery on a hip injury, but Parker did add that some of his side's other long-term absentees are nearing a return; Aimee Palmer and Maria Edwards stepped up their training intensity with the squad this week.

"Yeah, [Aimee and Maria] aren't ready yet but the hope is potentially after another week of international break, they might be ok to get some minutes against Nottingham Forest, but as things stand it might not happen, it might do - we're hoping it does, because obviously having more players is beneficial.

"Kiera [Sena] is still out with the glandular fever, but she's starting to get back into certain elements so fingers crossed that is sooner rather than later, and Ruby[-Rae Tucker] as well, she's not quite at the stage of Maz and Palms but is starting to get involved in certain bits, some unopposed stuff.

"Obviously we got the bad news about Emma, she had her surgery the other day and she's going to be out for around about six months.

"We'll be looking forward to getting her back ready for maybe the end of the season or, if not, ready for a really big season next year, so that's kind of a little bit of an update on where we are there."