Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Simon Parker had another week of positive fitness news ahead of his side's trip to Charlton on Sunday 9th November (2pm GMT)

Speaking in his team news before Saints visit the league leaders at The Valley, Parker shared further fitness progress as his side gear up for three games in seven days.

Aimee Palmer and Maria Edwards both made their return to the pitch for the first time this season against Nottingham Forest after lengthy injuries, and the pair have had no further setbacks since.

"They're doing great." Parker said, "This is the first week that they've been in fully so yes, they're still modified to an extent in terms of how much game time they could get, but they're pretty much there, pretty much ready.

"The aim for those two is we've got this game [Charlton], and then we have the League Cup fixture midweek, so hopefully they will be starting one of those. We'll be looking to increase those minutes, see what they can do in a more competitive-based game with more game time, but it's really encouraging."

Elsewhere, young forward Ruby-Rae Tucker's recovery from a shoulder injury suffered in September is nearing completion, as Parker hinted at a potential return during the busy upcoming week of matches.

"We also had Ruby back stepping up her kind of integration and getting back into the squad so hopefully she will also be available to potentially get a few minutes this week - she's an exciting player so we're definitely in a much better place than we have been previously."