Parker previews WSL2 return after "positive" international break

Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Simon Parker looked ahead to a long trip to the North East as his side face Newcastle on Monday 8th December (7:30pm GMT)

Speaking after the final international break of the calendar year, Parker was positive about the atmosphere in the camp as he admitted the pause in fixtures arrived "at a good time".

Saints will be aiming to return to winning ways when they make the journey to the Gateshead International Stadium, as they face a Newcastle side under new leadership in Tanya Oxtoby's first game in charge.

"They're a decent side, and they've had a bit of form recently." Parker assessed.

"It's always difficult because now they've got the new manager coming in so we're not 100% sure how many changes will have happened, or if any changes will, so it definitely brings a slightly different dynamic.

"A lot of the attacking elements they had last year are still there now, so it'll be a really tough game, especially away from home and with it being the Monday evening there's a slight impact on things, but we're excited for it.

"It's always nice to have an opportunity to relax and for players to have some time away. Off the back of the form of the last month, [the break] probably came at a good time where we can reflect and go again - obviously we've had a few players away, but the others that have been with us have been working hard and we're ready to go."

From Saints' international call-ups, both Atlanta Primus and Jess Simpson scored for their countries to bring back some positive form to club level, whilst back at base Parker gave an update on the rest of the squad's fitness levels.

"It was good for Jess, because last time she went with the England camp she didn't really get an opportunity to play as much, so hopefully that will do her confidence a world of good, and then with Lants being overseas it's a slightly different dynamic for her but it was good for her to go out because last time she had concussion so she couldn't go out with Jamaica.

"Meg [Collett] is still out, but she's progressing quite well so the hope is that we'll have her back very soon but she isn't ready to travel with the team. Apart from that, at this current moment in time, that's the only injury we have apart from the long term injuries and the illness of Kiera [Sena]."