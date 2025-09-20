Parker issues update on absent trio

Southampton FC Women's Head Coach Simon Parker gave a timely update on a trio of absent players, ahead of his side's return to St Mary's in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday.

Speaking in his team news update ahead of Saints' home clash against Bristol City, Parker was relaxed about the options available to him but admitted there were "lighter numbers" to work with.

"We know we have slightly lighter numbers, especially in the attack, so the way we have to structure our game plans will have to take that into account; we still have a few players out." Saints' Head Coach said.

Kiera Sena, who made her debut on the opening day but wasn't in the squad to face Crystal Palace, is the newest absentee, whilst fellow summer signings Emma Harries and Maria Edwards are also out of action but progressing steadily towards availability.

"We were unfortunate last week that last minute Kiera [Sena] got some results back about glandular fever so that's put her out for a little while." Parker explained.

"But Emma [Harries] is just starting to get back - obviously she won't be featuring this week - but everything is encouraging from that point of view, and same with Maz [Maria Edwards], she's starting to progress.

"They are both quite far away but the progression is there so hopefully in the upcoming weeks we'll have a few more players looking to come in.

"In that moment while we don't we've had some Under-21s training with us, or there is the tweaking that we have done. We'll be as adaptable as we can and we've got players that will give their all."