Our Main Club Partner, P&O Cruises is Match Sponsor for our EFL Championship home fixture against Bolton. Fans can look forward to a variety of pre-match activations in the Chapel Fan Zone, as well as the chance to win a 14-night Caribbean cruise holiday.

We're back at St Mary's searching for a third win on the bounce vs Bolton Wanderers this Saturday 17th October 2026 (3PM).

Tickets are selling fast. Don't miss your chance to join us:

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We're delighted to announce that our Main Club Partner, P&O Cruises will support this fixture as Match Sponsor, enriching matchday for fans with a range of fun activations for all the family in the Chapel Fan Zone:

Complimentary hot chocolate and doughnuts available from the P&O Cruises catering van

Entertainment from a live DJ and football freestyler

A head-to-head half-time show with a P&O Cruises holiday up for grabs for one lucky fan

A Caribbean theme to celebrate our prize draw to win a 14-night Caribbean cruise holiday

Your chance to WIN a 14-night Caribbean cruise holiday

One lucky winner will win a holiday for two, on board P&O Cruises Arvia in a balcony cabin for 14 nights to the Caribbean on 19th November 2027* with flights included from select airports.

On a P&O Cruises holiday to the Caribbean, wake up to a new view every day. Good night St Lucia, Good morning Barbados.

One day you’re strolling pastel‑painted streets, the next you’re snorkelling in turquoise water. With a new island waiting almost every morning, you’ll see more than you ever could on a land‑based holiday. And because your ship travels with you, you only unpack once.

To enter the prize draw, click the button below and complete the entry form.

ENTER HERE

Enter by 23:59 GMT on 22 November 2026. *Full terms and conditions apply (read here). UK residents 18+.