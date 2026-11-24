Your chance to win big at half-time
Midnite gives Saints fans the chance to win big at half-time* at our home match vs Middlesbrough on 27th November 2026.
Midnite, our Official Training Kit Partner, is giving three lucky Saints fans the opportunity to take to the pitch at half-time during our clash with Middlesbrough this Friday 27 November and put their shooting skills to the test*.
The challenge? Hit the back of the net and you could be walking away with an incredible prize!
Up for grabs are a hospitality experience, a £100 Club Shop voucher, a signed match shirt and an exclusive VIP experience.
Saints fans attending Friday’s match against Middlesbrough, aged 18 or over can register their interest to take part here:
Enter Here
*Terms & conditions apply. Midnite’s The Upgrade campaign is open to fans aged 18+. For full terms and conditions, click here.