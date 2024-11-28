P&O Cruises commits to supporting Southampton

P&O Cruises has announced its three year partnership with Saints Foundation, the official charity of Southampton Football Club, as part of its official sleeve sponsorship across the club’s Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams.

Saints Foundation supports over 5,500 people every year within the city across health, education, pathways, gender equality, and employability projects. P&O Cruises has committed to supporting the work of the Foundation with fundraising activities, gender programmes and an ongoing Skills Swap project.

Saints Foundation Chief Operating Officer Sam Fulling said: “P&O Cruises support of not only all teams at Southampton Football Club, but into the community with Saints Foundation, shows the scale of commitment to the city.

“We look forward to working with them to continue to help everyone in the city thrive.”

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Giving back to the city, to the people in our home port of Southampton, is vitally important to us. Support can take many forms and this relationship will enable us to contribute and offer assistance where it really matters and to those who are in most need.”

P&O Cruises will be front and centre on Saints Foundation kit across its work in the stadium, schools, and in the community. They will also visit projects throughout the year to see firsthand the fantastic work the Foundation is doing in the community as well as extending support to fundraising and events.

To keep up to date on all P&O Cruises and Saints Foundation collaborations, follow saints_foundation on Instagram, @SFC_Foundation on X, or Saints Foundation on Facebook.