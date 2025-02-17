Our Impact, Your Pound, Our City.

For every £1 we spent, Saints Foundation projects generated £5.34 of social value across the city.

Every year, throughout the season, Saints Foundation support participants to thrive, and achieve positive outcomes for themselves, but this year we can share the impact our projects have across the city.

In 2023/24, we supported 5,779 people across Southampton, inspiring 85% to achieve positive outcomes for themselves, and as part of that we also generated over £7 million of social value in the city. That means, for every £1 we spent, our projects generated £5.34 of social value across the city.

Saints Foundation Managing Director, Sam Fulling, said: "In 2022 when we set our latest Strategy ‘Supporting Southampton’ much had changed in the years between the last one, but our focus was very clearly on the people

of Southampton, and on tackling inequalities, to create opportunities for everyone to thrive.

"We have already been able to deliver on many of our priorities but there’s also things we haven’t achieved, and we’re committed to being honest about what hasn’t worked and learning from each interaction, to be able to ensure we get it right for even more participants in future. Our first Social Value study has been a fantastic learning experience."

Social value looks to measure outcomes that are not traditionally reflected in financial statements, in terms of the value that they bring to society.

This will consider things like saving police time, reducing time spent in hospital, or supporting young people to remain in education. As a business you might look at profits, but as a charity our profit isn’t pounds, it is the social value.

Chair on the Saints Foundation Board of Trustees, Rachael Goldsworthy, said: "We want everyone to have

the opportunity to thrive in Southampton. Generating positive social value for our city and our communities is the right thing to do. Positive value, leads to positive impact and positive change."

Over the next two weeks, we will be sharing Our Impact on the community and the city. Follow us on social media, and keep an eye out around Southampton. Find out more information on Our Impact.