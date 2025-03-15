Paul Onuachu’s first goal at St Mary’s wasn’t enough to avoid defeat at home to Wolves, leaving the striker to reflect on a difficult afternoon.

Jørgen Strand Larsen’s brace put the visitors in the driving seat before Onuachu came off the bench to grab his third goal of the season.

Unable to complete the comeback, the Nigerian offered an honest assessment at full-time.

“It’s difficult scoring my first goal in front of the [home] fans and we’re losing, it’s not good enough and we need to do better as a team and individually.

“We had a good start in the first 20 minutes but it’s difficult to explain this loss because we’re playing on our home ground and we had the feeling we were going to beat Wolves. You could see we were the better team, even though we lost. It’s just not good enough.

“For the fans, for the team it’s good to get the goal, but we lost, I’m not really pleased because we have to win this game and it’s very disappointing."