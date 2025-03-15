Southampton fell to a fifth straight defeat in the Premier League as Wolves held on for a 2-1 win at St Mary’s.

A controlled start from the hosts failed to yield an opening goal, with Saints then punished by Jørgen Strand Larsen’s headed effort in what proved to be the only meaningful chance of the half.

The striker’s fruitful afternoon continued just a minute after the restart to double Wolves’ advantage, before Ivan Jurić’s side made it a nervy conclusion.

Paul Onuachu’s third goal of the season off the bench reduced the arrears, but there was to be no late drama as Wolves returned to the West Midlands with a vital win in their quest for survival.

Returning to SO14 from a visit to league-leaders Liverpool last weekend, Jurić made three changes to the side that started at Anfield.

Two were enforced, with Jan Bednarek and Will Smallbone ruled out through concussion and a groin injury respectively, allowing Armel Bella-Kotchap and Joe Aribo to reclaim their starting spots.

Reverting to a back five in an attempt to tame the Wolves, a final tactical switch saw Albert Grønbæk replaced by Yukinari Sugawara.

Joe Aribo was restored to the starting line-up on Saturday. Photo: Matt Watson

With the hosts unusually attacking the Northam End in the first half, the home fans were almost on their feet inside the opening 10 minutes. Sugawara, deployed at right wing-back, curled in a delicious cross aimed at Kamaldeen Sulemana, with the Ghanaian unable to apply a finishing touch from six yards despite beating Emmanuel Agbadou to the ball.

Jurić’s men weren’t to be dissuaded, however, maintaining a stranglehold on possession and willing to wait for an opportunity, which soon came.

Kamaldeen this time tried to turn provider, drilling in a low cross from the left that was cleverly flicked by Lesley Ugochukwu into the path of the arriving Aribo, whose first time effort sailed over the bar from just inside the box.

Only one side had been in the game up until that point, but Wolves showed their bark with their first meaningful attack of the game just before the 20-minute mark.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde found space on the right to curl in a dangerous cross, with Strand Larsen’s movement enough to give him room to direct a header into the far corner for his first goal since December.

The game’s opening goal proved only to be an interlude in the pattern of the half, although Saints struggled to turn territory and possession into shots on goal.

Such was the lack of opportunities that Rayan Aït-Nouri had only the second shot on target of the half in the 44th minute, telling the tale of a slow afternoon.

Paul Onuachu came off the bench to get on the scoresheet. Photo: Matt Watson

Needing a shake up, Jurić introduced Onuachu at the break in place of Mateus Fernandes, but before the striker could look to make an impact Saints were two down.

A turnover of possession on the halfway line quickly led to Strand Larsen finding a pocket of space on the edge of the box, with his low strike possessing just enough power to beat Aaron Ramsdale and nestle in the bottom corner.

With a mountain to climb, Saints tried to begin their ascent with a flurry of good chances either side of the hour-mark.

Sugawara had a shot tipped over the bar by Sá, with the Portuguese on hand from the resulting corner to push away Onuachu’s header.

Still the red and white shirts flooded forward with Tyler Dibling next to go close. A last-ditch challenge from Andre denied the teenager a shot on goal after a weaving run, before the England youth international spurned a free header moments later.

A further attacking change saw Cameron Archer take Sugawara’s spot, with pressure eventually telling as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

The Wolves shirts backed off as Dibling raced towards them, with his eventual shot coming back off the post but perfectly into the path of Onuachu who couldn’t miss from close range.

With belief reignited the home faithful roared on Saints in search of a late equaliser, but clever game management from the Midlands outfit strangled any late comeback hopes to condemn the hosts to defeat once again at St Mary's.

Southampton: Ramsdale (c), Sugawara (Archer 69’), Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Ugochukwu (Downes 83’), Aribo (Stephens 90+2’), Fernandes (Onuachu 46’), Dibling, Kamaldeen (Grønbæk 83’).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Wood, Welington, Lallana.

Goals: Onuachu (75’).

Wolves: Sá, Semedo (c) (Djiga 90’), Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Aït-Nouri (Bueno 80’), André, J. Gomes, Munetsi (Guedes 69’), Bellegarde (Sarabia 69’), Strand Larsen (Doyle 90’).

Unused substitutes: Bentley, R. Gomes, Forbs, Hwang.

Goals: Strand Larsen (19’, 47’).

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 30,950