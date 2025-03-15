Ivan Jurić was left ruing his side’s lack of clinical edge in the opening exchanges, as Southampton’s bright start fell flat against Wolves at St Mary’s.

Saints were the more threatening team until the visitors broke the deadlock completely against the run of play in the 20th minute.

The hosts struggled to hit the same heights after that, falling 2-0 behind two minutes into the second period, before half-time substitute Paul Onuachu injected some hope with a goal back 15 minutes from time.

“We created two chances in the first 15 minutes, with Aribo, with Sulemana, and we missed,” Jurić reflected.

“The first situation they arrived near our goal they scored, and then I think the guys push, they give everything to come back, but again it’s another frustration and another disappointment.

“I think we prepared the game well, with a little bit of a low block and a little bit of pressure, but we had two great chances, we didn’t score and I’m really disappointed with how we conceded the first goal.”

Jurić felt the opening goal affected the confidence of his players, and lamented the timing of Wolves’ second immediately after the interval.

“They start to think that everything is going bad – that you create chances, you are playing well and then they score the goal,” he said of his team.

“Second half we conceded immediately the second goal, but then they push, they score the goal, create opportunities but it wasn’t enough.”