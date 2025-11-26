There is still time to get tickets for the Lionesses' return to St Mary's in their friendly against Ghana next Tuesday the 2nd December, 7pm KO, but hurry, the countdown to the match is on.

As part of the Lionesses' Homecoming series, St Mary’s will once again host world-class football under the lights. With the match kicking off next Tuesday, this is your last chance to be part of what promises to be an unforgettable international night in Southampton.

Fans can enjoy a 10% discount using code LEVEL1TEN when booking our new entertainment playground, LEVEL1. Both before and after the match, choose from one of our many activities including AR Darts, Mini Golf and Racing Sims.

Or enjoy the Lionesses in true comfort with one of our premium hospitality packages:

A private space for up to 10 guests with a three-course dining experience, all-day drinks, and balcony seating.

£1,990 + VAT per box

Elegant plated dining, balcony seats, and unlimited beers, wines, and soft drinks for a refined matchday experience.

£199 + VAT per person

A lively, pitch-facing lounge with three complimentary drinks and a delicious menu option.

£120 + VAT per person

With only a week to go, availability is limited across all areas, book now to avoid missing out and be part of a special night of international football at St Mary’s.