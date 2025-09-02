October Soccer Schools on Sale Now

From our Soccer Schools, to our Training Ground Soccer Schools and Player Development Camps, there's plenty of football to play this October Half-Term.

Our popular Soccer Schools programme is back for October Half-Term.

Running from the 27th - 31st October, we welcome boys and girls aged 5-13 to come along to learn, train and play.

At our Soccer Schools, they will:

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

Our Training Ground Soccer Schools are also back on sale, giving your youngster the opportunity to play at Staplewood, the Training Ground for Southampton FC. Make this a school holiday to remember as they take the same pitch as their footballing heroes!

Book Now

Player Development Camp

We're also giving youngsters the opportunity to experience the Southampton FC Academy Programme.

At our Player Development Camps, players will be graded against our unique six player capabilities along with identifying the players game impact against the club’s performance traits. Players will be involved in match analysis workshops ensuring a fully integrated Academy experience. Boys and girls courses available.

Book using the link below!

Book Now