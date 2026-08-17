O'Brien-Whitmarsh joins Northampton

Southampton youngster Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh has joined League Two side Northampton Town on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old joined the club in January 2024, following a breakout season with League of Ireland side Cork City.

The Republic of Ireland youth international, who made 43 appearances for the Under-21s side, made his senior Saints debut as a late substitute against Cardiff City in the 2024/25 Carabao Cup second round.

O'Brien-Whitmarsh, a well respected and talented member of the Academy, was also part of the youth cohort which helped secure League Cup progression over Leicester City last season.

We want to wish Joe the very best in his future career.