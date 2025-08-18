Published:
Ticketing

Norwich (A) Carabao Cup ticket information

Saints visit Carrow Road for the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 26th August 2025 at 7.45pm.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Full Ticket Information

Last chance for Stoke tickets

Spirits are high at St Mary's after a winning start to the season. Will you get behind the team for our second home game of the season as Saints take on The Potters? This is your last chance to get tickets.

Stoke Tickets

