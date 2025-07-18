Saints' first Carabao Cup fixture against Northampton Town on has now sold out.

We want to take the time to thank our fans for the phenomenal support as we have sold out our total allocation of 1,535 tickets.

Travel

Official coach travel can be booked for £27.00 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket Holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium - 3:15pm

Eastleigh Bus Station - 3:30pm

Winchester King Alfred Statue - 3:45pm

Chieveley Service Station - 4:15pm

Buy travel

Northampton Information

