With the Premier League paused for the international break, take in a local game for Non-League Day on Saturday 22nd March.

The action begins at step five as National League side Eastleigh, managed by Saints legend Kelvin Davis, take on Southend United at the Silverlake Stadium.

Non-League Day helps provide a platform for clubs to promote the importance of affordable, volunteer-led football further down the pyramid, giving fans a chance to show support for their local non-league sides.

With no Saints action for the Men's teams this weekend, there are plenty of local games to attend in the area. Southampton FC Women also take centre stage at St Mary's on Saturday (5.30pm GMT), taking on Portsmouth in the south coast derby with tickets available here.

The following non-league games take place Saturday, listed in order of distance from St Mary's Stadium:

EASTLEIGH vs Southend United - 3.2 miles

Silverlake Stadium, Stoneham Lane, Eastleigh, SO50 9NW

Ticket information

HAMBLE CLUB vs Baffins Milton Rovers - 3.8 miles

The Abbey, Hamble-le-Rice, Southampton, SO31 4BU

Ticket information

FOLLAND SPORTS vs Amesbury Town - 4 miles

Folland Sports & Social Club, Hamble-le-Rice, Southampton, SO31 4NS

Ticket information

TOTTON & ELING vs Whitchurch United - 5.5 miles

Miller Park, Salisbury Road, Totton, SO40 2QW

Ticket information

BROCKENHURST vs AFC Portcheter - 10 miles

Grigg Lane, Fathersfield, Brockenhurst, New Forest, Hampshire, England, SO42 7TH

Ticket information

Looking for a different match, or want to see what else might be near you? Visit nonleagueday.co.uk for more games.

Viewing this page on a mobile device? Download the Saints app for all the latest news, feature videos and interactive content to get you closer to the action!

Open the Saints app today!