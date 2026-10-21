Two exciting new ranges designed to inspire imagination, adventure and everyday style.

The boys' collection, Next Gen Saints, introduces a bold new look with fresh green tones, modern sports-inspired styling and subtle Southampton FC detailing throughout. Featuring comfortable everyday pieces designed for active lifestyles, the range combines performance-inspired looks with casual comfort.

Alongside it, the girls' collection, A Saint's Dream, combines vibrant pinks, fresh mint accents and playful graphics to create a fun and contemporary range. Designed to stand out, the collection brings together comfortable fits, bold colours and distinctive Saints-inspired branding across a selection of eye-catching everyday essentials.

Now available in store and online.

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