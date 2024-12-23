Published:
Ticketing

Newcastle fixture now on general sale

Written by
SFC Media
MW_Southampton_Liverpool_148_db7bd19f-7e3c-4410-ab0c-7a3c0cfd75a7_20241124060712_id3kim

Saints take on Newcastle at St Mary's on Saturday 25th January, 3pm, and you can now be part of that number.

Saints clash against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side is now available to purchase on general sale.

With St Mary's selling out every Premier League fixture so far this season, book your seat today to not miss out.

This game is a Category B game, meaning adult tickets can be purchased from £30 and under 18s from £20.

Buy Tickets

Activate Early Priority for Bournemouth and Brighton

Saints Members can use their exclusive sales window to secure the best seats at St Mary's for our matches against Bournemouth and Brighton.

Saints will begin this South Coast double header with a game at St Mary's against Bournemouth on Saturday 15th February, 3pm, before Brighton and Hove Albion visit a week later on the 22nd February, 3pm.

You can activate your early priority for these fixtures today, and the remaining Premier League fixtures when released, by becoming a Saint below.

Become a Saint

Related

2024-25/Matchdays/20241204 Southampton vs Chelsea/MW_Southampton_Chelsea_078_89e501f8-6b21-4145-a48c-4597c11e95ce_20241204104244_kdtncx

Season Ticket holder additional window open for Newcastle game

Ticketing
CM_Southampton_v_Nottingham_Forest_014_dwvmno

Limited number of tickets available for Nottingham Forest away

Ticketing