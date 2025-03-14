New Retro Shirts Online & In-Store

We've added two more shirts to our retro collection: The 1999-01 Home Shirt and the Centenary Year Special Edition Shirt from 1985.

We're excited to announce that we have added two new retro shirts to limited-edition collection!

Saints Home 1999-01

Our iconic 1999-01 home shirt is here. Classic red and white, as worn towards the end of The Dell era by Wayne Bridge, Marian Pahars and Matt Le Tissier.

With a thick red stripe down the middle, this kit was a departure from previous designs and proved to be a hit with fans. Manufactured by Southampton FC, it was also the first shirt to feature the S branding.

Sponsored by Friends Provident, this popular shirt is a must-have. Get yours before it's gone.

Centenary Year Special Edition 1985-87

The Saint' away shirt from the 1985-87 season celebrates 100 years of Southampton FC and was worn by legends such as Jimmy Case, Mark Dennis and Mark Wright.

This sky-blue shirt features subtle stripes down the centre, with thin red and black stripes across the steves and the v-neck collar. The standout feature of this shirt is the embroidered central badge, commemorating our 100th year.

Sponsored by classic club partner Draper Tools, this commemorative shirt is the perfect addition to your retro Southampton FC collection.

Saints Third 1994-95

Still available in a selection of sizes is our yellow and blue third shirt from the 1994-95 season. Worn by historic Southampton FC players such as Francis Benali, Jason Dodd and Glenn Cockerill.

This striking third shirt featured an unconventional design that set it apart from previous seasons, with a reflective zigzag pattern running across the front and back, giving it a dynamic feel.

