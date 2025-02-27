New Retro Has Landed

Exciting news Saints fans, we have new Retro Shirts on sale now now, including our popular Blackout shirt!

Due to the incredible demand of our Blackout shirt, we have bought the popular shirt back for one last time.

When we retailed the 1991-93 Away Blackout Shirt back in November, it sold out in less than two hours, so please be fast to avoid disappointment. We won't put these shirts back on sale, this will be the last chance to get your hands on the limited edition shirt!

We also have two new retro shirts in our store for the first time ever! The first shirt is our 2003-04 UEFA Cup shirt, as won in Europe as we took on Steaua Bacharest. Worn by Saints legends James Beattie, Kevin Phillips and Rory Delap, this limited-edition home shirt features our classic red and white stripes with embroidered details on the front and back of the kit.

The second shirt is our yellow and blue shirt from 1994-95. As worn by icons such as Francis Benali, Jason Dodd and Matthew Le Tissier, our early-90s away kit feautred a striking and unconventional texture throughout the shirt as well as a black color.

Act fast to snap these up as they are bound to sell quick. Available online and in-store.

